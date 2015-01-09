Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc
* Says December sales at T$82.92 billion ($2.60 billion) ,up 28.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1FxOpj2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order