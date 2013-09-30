Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, Sept 30 Taiwan's Compal Electronics will acquire all outstanding shares of its affiliate Compal Communications at a 16 percent premium to its Monday closing price, the world's second-largest contract PC maker said in a statement on Monday.
The company said it plans to acquire at least 5 percent and up to 52.22 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Compal Communications at T$50.8 per share, valuing the total consideration amount of the tender offer at up to T$16.13 billion ($545.77 million).
Compal said the move comes "in light of industry trends and integration of corporate resources".
After the completion of the merger, handset contract maker Compal Communications will be merged into Compal. The merger is expected to be completed by April of 2014, the company said.
Compal Electronics shares closed up 2.4 percent at T$21.6, while Compal Communications rose 2.5 percent to T$43.5. The broader market slipped 0.7 percent. ($1 = 29.5545 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)