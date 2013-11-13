TAIPEI Nov 13 Compal Electronics Inc, the world's second-largest contract manufacturer of laptop PCs, announced its first-ever quarterly net loss as continued weakness in the computing industry took a toll on earnings and because of a one-off deal.

The company said on Wednesday it suffered a third-quarter net loss of T$2.73 billion ($92.27 million), mainly due to a T$4.9 billion one-time loss from its share swap by its telecom carrier arm Vibo with Taiwan Star in a divestment.

The net loss came below a median forecast of T$2.64 billion, according to 12 analysts polled by SmartEstimates.

The figure compares to a net profit of T$1.39 billion in the previous quarter and a net profit of T$1.63 billion a year earlier.

Compal is a major supplier of laptops for Acer Inc , Lenovo Group Ltd and Dell Inc.

($1 = 29.5755 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)