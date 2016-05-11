May 11 Compal Electronics :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$5,312,004,750 in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yMba

