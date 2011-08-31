BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
For an earlier story, please click on .
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results