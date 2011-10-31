TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted on Monday a third-quarter net profit that was much worse than forecast, amid a slowdown in PC demand.

Compal reported a net profit of T$2.11 billion ($70.7 million) for July-September, down 45 percent from a year earlier and down 35.6 percent from the previous quarter. It did not elaborate in a brief statement.

Eight analysts had expected Compal to earn T$3.38 billion in the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit for January-September was T$8.89 billion, down 52.7 percent from the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)