TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc
, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted on
Monday a third-quarter net profit that was much worse than
forecast, amid a slowdown in PC demand.
Compal reported a net profit of T$2.11 billion ($70.7
million) for July-September, down 45 percent from a year earlier
and down 35.6 percent from the previous quarter. It did not
elaborate in a brief statement.
Eight analysts had expected Compal to earn T$3.38 billion in
the third quarter, according to a consensus forecast from
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit for January-September was T$8.89 billion, down
52.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 29.858 Taiwan Dollars)
