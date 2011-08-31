TAIPEI Aug 31 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop maker, posted a 49 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Compal reported a net profit of T$3.28 billion ($113 million) for April-June, down 49 percent from the year-ago period and down 6 percent from the previous quarter. It did not elaborate in a brief statement.

Three analysts had expected Compal to earn T$3.19 billion in the second quarter, according to a consensus forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier on Wednesday, rival Quanta Computer posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)