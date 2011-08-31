BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Aug 31 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop maker, posted a 49 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Compal reported a net profit of T$3.28 billion ($113 million) for April-June, down 49 percent from the year-ago period and down 6 percent from the previous quarter. It did not elaborate in a brief statement.
Three analysts had expected Compal to earn T$3.19 billion in the second quarter, according to a consensus forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier on Wednesday, rival Quanta Computer posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results