Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that its January sales rose 30.3 percent to T$57.18 billion ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier.
It did not give further details. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)