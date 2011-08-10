BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that July sales fell 6 percent to T$55.95 billion ($1.93 billion) from a year earlier.
It did not give further details.
For a table on Compal's website, see here
($1 = 29.010 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago