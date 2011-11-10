TAIPEI Nov 10 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Thursday that October sales fell 27 percent to T$56.23 billion ($1.87 billion) from a year earlier.

The figure compared to T$76.8 billion in the same month a year earlier, but was up from T$54.29 billion in September.

It did not give further details.

($1 = 30.058 Taiwan Dollars)