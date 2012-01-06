TAIPEI Jan 6 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated December sales fell 22 percent to T$46.97 billion ($1.55 billion) from a year earlier.

The figure was to compared to T$60.29 billion in December 2010.

It did not give further details.

($1 = 30.2530 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)