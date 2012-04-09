BRIEF-JC Hyun Systems says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 25 won/share for FY 2016
TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that unconsolidated March sales fell 21.6 percent to T$52.06 billion ($1.76 billion) from a year earlier.
Consolidated sales in the same month were T$59.24 billion, down 14.9 percent from March 2011 and compared with T$58.08 billion in February 2012.
It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.5000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Sees net profit for Q1 of FY 2017 to increase by 44.9 percent to 74.6 percent, or to be 8.3 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (5.7 million yuan)
* Says it signed a contract of construction of solar power plant for $1.55 million