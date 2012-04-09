TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that unconsolidated March sales fell 21.6 percent to T$52.06 billion ($1.76 billion) from a year earlier.

Consolidated sales in the same month were T$59.24 billion, down 14.9 percent from March 2011 and compared with T$58.08 billion in February 2012.

It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.5000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)