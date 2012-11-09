TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that October unconsolidated sales slipped 0.47 percent to T$54.89 billion ($1.88 billion) from a year earlier.

Consolidated sales in the month were however up 1.19 percent from the same month last year, at T$60.19 billion.

It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.1205 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)