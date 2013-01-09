Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that December sales fell 4 percent to T$60.8 billion ($2.10 billion) from a year earlier. It did not give further details.
($1 = 29.0205 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)