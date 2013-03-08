March 8 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted a 22.2 percent fall in February sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: FEB Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 45.29 -22.2 102.47 0.4 (US$ bln) 1.53 ($1 = 29.6355 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim in Taipei; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)