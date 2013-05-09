Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted a 13.1 percent rise in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APRIL Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 57.12 13.1 224.35 5.7 (US$ bln) 1.94 ($1 = 29.3935 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ron Popeski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)