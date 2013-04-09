TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted an 8.6 percent rise in March sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MARCH Y/Y % YEAR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 64.76 +8.58 167.2 +3.38 (US$ bln/mln) 2.16 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)