TAIPEI, Oct 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said its September sales declined 4.9 percent from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: SEPT Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.94 -4.9 499.27 -0.06 (US$ bln) 2.11 ($1 = 29.4015 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)