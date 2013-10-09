Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, Oct 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said its September sales declined 4.9 percent from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: SEPT Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.94 -4.9 499.27 -0.06 (US$ bln) 2.11 ($1 = 29.4015 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)