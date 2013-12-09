TAIPEI, Dec 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No. 2 contract laptop PC maker, posted a 3.8 percent rise in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 66 3.8 628 0.7 (US$ bln/mln) 2.23 ($1 = 29.5770 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)