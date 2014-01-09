Jan 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc, the world's No. 2 contract laptop PC maker, posted a 7.2 percent rise in December sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: DECEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 64.67 +7.2 692.693 +1.3 (US$ bln) 2.15 ($1 = 30.0740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold in Taipei; Editing by Anand Basu)