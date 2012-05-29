LONDON May 30 Elite companies in Europe and the
United States are hoarding $1.2 trillion of cash on their
balance sheets, potentially missing opportunities to cut debt,
reward faithful investors or accelerate their growth, a survey
on Wednesday showed.
In its Annual Working Capital Management Survey, auditors
Ernst & Young found that 2,000 of the largest U.S. and European
firms were keeping the sum - equivalent to nearly 7 percent of
their aggregated sales - unnecessarily tied up in working
capital, amid fears of a fresh credit squeeze or economic
downturn.
"While there have been signs of corporate confidence in the
global economy, macro-economic uncertainty in Europe has left
many businesses and financial institutions cautious on financing
and growth," said Jon Morris, Head of Working Capital Management
at Ernst & Young for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.
"Now's the time for companies to challenge their working
capital performance and seek effective strategies to free up
excess cash from the balance sheet to reduce net debt, fund
growth or business transformation or even return value to
shareholders," he said.
Efficient working capital management ensures a company has
sufficient cash flow in order to meet its short-term debt
obligations and operating expenses.
But poorly managed cash flows resulting in either a surplus
or shortage of working capital are potentially harmful to a
company.
A surplus can be eroded by inflation, while a shortage of
capital leaves companies short of a safety net and vulnerable to
collapse if demand for their products nosedives or the cost of
raw materials rises sharply.
Companies based in the United States managed to reduce their
cash holdings by 3 percent year-on-year in 2011 as their
domestic economy rallied but most European counterparts remained
reluctant to trim their stockpiles, the survey showed.
Since 2002, the strongest and most productive U.S. and
European companies have cut their cash hoardings by 16 percent
but the rate of working capital improvement is beginning to
wane, Ernst & Young said.
Over the last three years, this rate has stagnated in both
regions, while average annual gains were approaching 3 percent
in the previous six years.
"Despite the demand and desire for European corporates to
improve their cash performance, these businesses are having to
manage the impact of a number of key drivers in order to achieve
this," Morris said.
"While improved financial technology can enable improvement;
the volatility of demand, risk of customer default, leaner and
less flexible supply chains, the physical distance created by
shared service centers as well as sheer geographical spread of
businesses today mean that managers need to be smarter and more
integrated to release cash in a sustainable way."
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Cowell)