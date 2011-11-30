* LGIM does not rule out voting against chairmen

* Sees Imperial Tobacco, P&G as model firms

By Yeganeh Torbati

LONDON, Nov 30 Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of the largest investors in Britain's bluechip FTSE 100 stock index, said it will use its clout to force reluctant companies to include people with diverse experiences and backgrounds on their boards.

Although diversity statistics have improved in recent years, many companies still lack diversity of gender, age, skills, nationality and experience, Sacha Sadan, director of corporate governance for LGIM, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"There will come a point that we have to vote against chairmen," Sadan said. "But you'd be surprised -- a few large shareholders get together and discuss it with the companies, and things do change."

The effort to make corporate boards more diverse took on new prominence this year, after a review led by former trade minister and banker Lord Mervyn Davies found companies were moving too slowly to give women boardroom roles.

In 2010, women made up 12.5 percent of corporate boards of FTSE 100 companies, up 3 percentage points from 2004, according to the Davies report. The average age of a board member of a UK company is 57.5, Sadan said.

The investment manager has been meeting with companies to encourage them to hire diverse candidates for board positions -- with the end goal, Sadan said, of improving a firm's long-term competitiveness and profitability.

Supporters of the campaign for diversity argue that having boards with greater female representation and a mix of ages and skills could help companies better identify markets they have not fully exploited.

By the close of the third quarter of 2011, Sadan said, the fund had held 250 meetings with companies.

"If a company does nothing for three years, then we would ask why is that the case," he said. "And we wouldn't be alone on that."

Sadan said in the past, the investment manager has used its influence to encourage board members it did not approve of to resign from their positions quietly.

He pointed to several companies he saw as models in their commitment to diverse boards, including Imperial Tobacco, which has a female CEO and board members with experience in the manufacturing, legal, and energy fields, and Procter & Gamble, where 46 percent of hires in 2010 were women.

Katushka Giltsoff, a partner at the London headhunter The Miles Partnership, said many companies were only just starting to realize the importance of diversity.

"When that (Davies) report came out, since that date we have seen a whole flurry of interest, because boards now recognize that this is a subject for discussion," she said. "They didn't recognize that it was too much of a club."

Giltsoff said one challenge is that many chairmen require new board members to have had previous board experience, while the pool of women who have that experience is limited.

"We're now trying to educate them that while certain women may not have had board experience, they have the skill set... to perform at board level," she said.

Sadan said diversity of skills and experience is also vital, especially for companies that want to be strong in e-commerce, technology, or growth areas such as China.

"Diversity looks different for each board," he said. "Glaxo and Vodafone shouldn't have the same experience on their boards." (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mike Nesbit)