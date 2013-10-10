WASHINGTON Oct 10 Russia's Finance Ministry
will fight for its plan to require state-owned firms to pay out
35 percent of their profits as dividends, despite opposition
from some of the firms.
In September, the ministry submitted a plan to increase
dividend payouts from the current 25 percent by 2016 and
calculate them based on International Finiancial Reporting
Standards, but no final decision has yet been taken.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on the
sidelines of the autumn International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank meeting in Washington on Thursday that the issues
have been discussed with the government and President Vladimir
Putin.
"We are here ready to argue, because this is a case where
companies should reduce their costs, increase profits to work
towards the goal," Siluanov said.
The ministry's dividend proposal was criticised by German
Gref, CEO of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank. Gref warned that
the bank would have to slow lending growth if required to pay
out more.
Sberbank, majority-owned by the central bank, paid
shareholders 17 percent of its internationally reported profit
as dividends for 2012, while VTB, another big state-owned bank,
paid 16.5 percent.
Earlier this month, the central bank said that the plan may
not be applied across the board and may have to exempt
state-owned banks.