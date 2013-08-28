By Nadia Damouni
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 About 40 percent of the
highest-paid CEOs in the United States over the past 20 years
eventually ended up being fired, paying fraud-related fines or
settlements, or accepting government bailout money, according to
a study released on Wednesday.
The report by the Institute for Policy Studies, a
left-leaning think tank, said that chief executives for large
companies received about 354 times as much pay as the average
American worker in 2012. That gap has soared since 1993, when
CEOs for big companies received about 195 times as much.
But the best-paying companies do not necessarily receive the
best performance from their CEOs, the report said.
For example, Enron's Kenneth Lay was one of the 25
highest-paid chief executives for four years, before his company
collapsed in an accounting fraud in 2001. In May 2006, a Houston
federal jury found Lay guilty of fraud and conspiracy. His death
two months later led to his conviction being thrown out.
The think tank looked at the 25 best-paid CEOs for each of
the last 20 years. There were 241 executives on the list in
total, because many appeared for multiple years. That means that
the 40 percent average includes many chief executives who have
appeared on the lists several times.
To be sure, all of the biggest financial services companies
during the 2008 financial crisis received bailouts, whether they
wanted them or not. But many chief executives on the list,
including Lehman Brothers' Dick Fuld, were at the helm when
their company either went under or accepted a government rescue
package. Fuld received $466.3 million of compensation from 2001
through 2007, the report said. Fuld was not immediately
available for comment.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act took steps to encourage more
rational pay levels. The law, for example, requires all
financial companies to disclose the ratio between the CEO's pay
and median annual compensation for employees. But a number of
the mandates have yet to be finalized by regulators, said Sarah
Anderson, who co-authored the think tank's report.
"The Dodd-Frank Act was signed three years ago, and it is
time for these very modest reforms in that legislation to be
rigorously implemented," Anderson told Reuters.
"We see CEO-worker pay ratio disclosure as an important step
forward toward corporate compensation common sense," the report
said.