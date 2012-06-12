LONDON, June 12 Many companies in Europe risk scaring off investors unless they can find ways to deal with big pension deficits that threaten to eat into cash piles originally earmarked for capital investments and dividends.

Some firms are haunted by "zombie" pension schemes, so called because their pension liabilities dwarf the market value of the company itself.

The demands on a company pension pot are so much greater now because people are living longer but the returns the pension funds make on investments are shrinking because of historically low bond yields, anaemic economic prospects and also major accounting changes.

These pressures not only impact the ability of a company to invest and attract capital but can also push shareholders to the back of the queue in terms of how a firm's cash is shared out.

"This calls to mind one of the core problems on investment right now, what I call stakeholder wars, " James Clunie, investment director of equities at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership told Reuters.

"If the dividend is cut just to fund a pension scheme, that shows they have lost a fraction of their pie to the pensioners. In a shrinking pie world, that looks very bad."

In this environment, investors are forced to pay more attention to the size of a company's pension liabilities and what action is planned to deal with any shortfall.

"We tend to look for the companies ... in the driving seat (which) can develop as they wish as opposed to the ones on the back-foot, held hostage by pension funds and those sorts of situations," Stan Pearson, Head of European Equities at Standard Life Investments, told Reuters.

Pearson compares the approach of Germany's Volkswagen and BMW to their pension funds. BMW has started to de-risk its pension scheme by offloading the risks of rising life expectancy on to banks or insurers. As a result, it can be more flexible with its cash.

He said Volkswagen, on the other hand, has not used its 15 billion euros cash pile to start to de-risk, so is, to a certain extent, hamstrung by commitments to fund its pension scheme.

Peter Elwin, Head of Pensions, Valuation and Accounting research at JPMorgan believes that finance directors should start thinking hard about using their cash to reduce pension deficits as this could actually give investors a boost.

"If they accept that they're not going to earn anything on cash, and that liabilities aren't going to change, they could use the cash to fund and/or de-risk the pension. Shareholders get a double benefit from cash earning a positive return and pension risks reducing," he said.

Company pension liabilities, which once barely registered on a fund manager's radar, now stand at more than half a trillion pounds ($788.50 billion) for Britain's FTSE 350 index of companies, data from JLT Pension Capital Strategies Limited (PCS) shows.

One in 10 companies have pension commitments greater than their total equity value, according to JLT's data.

"That basic pension zombie dynamic is still alive and well," said Elwin.

"In situations where you have small-cap companies supporting pension funds which are 4 or 5 times the size of their sponsor, it's clear that the pension trustee stands very much in front of equity shareholders in the queue," he said.

WHISKY PLEDGE

Other big European companies have decided to bite the bullet and do something about their pension burdens.

In March, Britain's biggest fixed-line telecoms firm BT decided to pay down its 4 billion pound pension deficit, a long-running concern for shareholders who can now look forward to higher dividend payouts as a result.

An employee pension fund of Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel signed a 1.4 billion pound deal with reinsurer Swiss Re in May to help it absorb the cost of members living longer than expected.

Some have found more unusual ways to fund a corporate pension scheme by pledging assets to cover deficits. Drinks giant Diageo, pledged whisky against its pension fund deficit, whilst UK retailer Marks & Spencer pledged a number of properties.

"It does make a big difference to a company's growth path if they do not have to worry about short-term dips in revenues or what their outstanding liabilities are," said Pearson.

WINDING DOWN

In Britain, the shifting model of workplace pensions provision away from final salary schemes has left companies with legacy liabilities that are harder to manage.

Defined benefit, or final salary schemes that offer a pension based on final salary and duration of employment, are more likely to need topping up.

Trustees of such schemes will be more averse to taking risks against their broadly fixed liabilities and will prefer low-risk investments that may struggle to generate returns to cover obligations, forcing companies to pump in more money.

Ever-dwindling returns from low bond yields, a staple pension fund investment, could rack up a 100 billion pound bill for UK Plc over the next three years, the Pension Corporation (PIC), a specialist pension manager estimates.

For Europe as a whole, revised accounting rules, which change how expected returns on pension scheme assets are calculated, are due in January 2013. These will prevent companies from including expected returns from pension assets in their profit calculations, which could ultimately divert more cash away from shareholders.

Consultant Towers Watson estimates these new rules would have wiped up to 4 billion pounds off the corporate profits of FTSE 350 companies had they already been in force in 2011.

($1 = 0.6506 British pounds) (Editing by Jane Merriman)