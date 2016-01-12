LONDON Jan 12 Pressure on companies' credit
ratings globally is the highest since the 2008-2009 financial
crisis, a new report from Standard and Poor's (S&P) said on
Tuesday.
The ratings agency said the last six months had seen the
biggest swing to negative outlooks for firms' credit scores
since the 2008-09 crisis, and that now the number on negative
outlooks relative to positive ones was the highest since 2010.
Global corporate creditworthiness has declined slightly
since the onset of the crisis. The average long-term corporate
credit rating has fallen by about half a notch to between 'BB+'
and 'BB' compared with 'BB+' at the end off 2008.
Recent S&P cuts have led to a 4 point deterioration in its
'net' negative bias for firms' credit outlooks, putting it at 11
percent.
"It also suggests that negative rating actions (downgrades
or outlook cuts) are likely to continue to outnumber positive
ones over the coming 12 months," S&P said in a report on the
global corporate rating trends for 2016.
Latin America, where the slump in commodity prices and
economic and political problems in countries such as Brazil are
creating stress, has the largest proportion of negative
outlooks.
Credit risks were seen rising for U.S. firms as the
corporate credit cycle worsens, Europe should fare a little
better as cheap credit offsets diverging growth, politics and
regulation pressures, while Asia remains "somewhat negative"
following a wave of downgrades there last year.
"The global top risks to our base-case scenario includes a
further slowdown in China's economic growth, affecting market
confidence and commodity and asset prices as well as increasing
market and currency volatility," S&P said.
"Next are the geopolitical risks of an escalation in the
terrorist threat; Middle East turmoil; the European refugee
crisis; the risk of a withdrawal by Britain (Brexit) from the
European Union that leads to credit market volatility; and an
escalation in extreme and nationalistic views."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)