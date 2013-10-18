Oct 18 J.P. Morgan Securities has hired eight advisers for six of its offices in an ongoing expansion of its team of financial advisers, the company said Friday.

Advisers Tom Ferrero, Everett Puri, Rick Konecny, Gerry Aroneo, Ray McLean, Barry Snyder, Ron Wall, and Melissa Whitney have joined the firm. In all, the eight managed more than $3.9 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

Advisers Aroneo and McLean have joined J.P. Morgan from Deutsche Bank. The duo worked for over 20 years at Deutsche Bank and have joined J.P. Morgan's Florham Park, New Jersey office. They report to regional director Kevin Casey.

Whitney has also joined the firm from Deutsche Bank. She has joined J.P. Morgan's San Francisco office and reports to regional director David Jernigan.

Ferrero, who previously worked at Barclays, has joined the Atlanta office and reports to regional director Pete Secret. Wall has joined the firm's Philadelphia office from Morgan Stanley and reports to regional director John Borzi.

Advisers Konecny and Puri have joined from UBS. Konecny has joined J.P. Morgan's Chicago office and now reports to regional director Ned Kennedy. Puri has joined J.P. Morgan's Atlanta office and reports to regional director Secret.

Snyder, who had worked at Credit Suisse, has joined J.P. Morgan's Palm Beach office, where he reports to regional director Rick Penafiel.

Morgan Stanley, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Barclays could not be reached for comment. J.P. Morgan Securities is JPMorgan Chase & Co's New York-based wealth management business.