Oct 9 Paul Andrews, a veteran American
securities industry regulator, will be the next head of a global
consortium of regulators that tries to coordinate financial
markets standards worldwide, according to a regulatory source.
Andrews, currently vice president of international affairs
at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will
become Secretary General of the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which is based in Madrid. He
will succeed David Wright, a Briton who will retire from the
post at the end of the year after a three-year term.
IOSCO earlier this year played a central role in convincing
its central bank members to follow U.S. regulators'
determination that large asset management firms are not
systemically important and should not have to follow new
reporting, forecasting and capital rules that apply to large
banks.
Andrews, a 17-year veteran of FINRA, is on the regulatory
advisory panel of IOSCO's affiliate members consultative
committee. At FINRA, a securities industry-funded regulator
overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Andrews
works to deepen relationships with "key non-US regulators to
improve oversight of international firms and markets," according
to his LinkedIn profile.
Andrews, who, previously worked for eight years at the SEC's
Division of Market Regulation and in its General Counsel's
office, was out of the country and could not be reached for
comment, a FINRA spokeswoman said.
An IOSCO spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for
comment outside Madrid business hours on Friday.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn in New York and
Huw Jones in London; Editing by Alan Crosby)