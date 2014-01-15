NEW YORK Jan 15 Morgan Stanley recruited a
veteran brokerage team from UBS AG that specializes in
retirement plan services and oversees more than $5.5 billion of
client assets to its Graystone Consulting offices in southern
California, the company said.
The team includes J. Larry Mills, who was co-head of Lehman
Brothers retirement plans consulting group before joining UBS'
U.S. brokerage business in 2005.
Also joining Graystone in its Westlake Village and Beverly
Hills offices are Christopher Venuti, who joined UBS in 2005
after stints at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns; Bryan
Mountain, who has been with UBS since its takeover of
PaineWebber in 2000, and Marc Roggenkamp, who was with Lehman
and Deloitte & Touche before joining UBS eight years ago.
The team reports to Brian Krueger, who manages Morgan
Stanley's Woodland Hills complex.
Graystone focuses on selling managed investment products to
so-called institutional clients in the retail brokerage
community, including corporations, family offices, endowments
and foundations, healthcare organizations and Taft-Hartley
funds.