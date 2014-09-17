Sept 17 Securities brokerage Wells Fargo
Advisors, a part of Wells Fargo & Co said it has hired
seven financial advisers who managed a combined $1.38 billion in
assets at their former companies UBS Financial Services, a unit
of UBS AG, and Morgan Stanley.
William Peragine and John Biondo joined Wells Fargo Advisors
in Melville, New York on Sept. 10. They most recently managed
more than $830 million in combined client assets at Morgan
Stanley.
Lee Dubinsky also joined in Melville, New York on Sept. 12
from UBS, where he managed more than $140 million in client
assets.
Dubinsky and the adviser team, Peragine and Biondo, report
to Long Island Market Manager Christopher Davis.
William Boatwright and Craig Diamond joined in Woodland
Hills, California, on Sept. 10. They managed more than $259
million in client assets at UBS.
Jon Miller and Doug Kunzman joined in Lincoln, Nebraska, on
Sept. 4 from UBS. They managed more than $151 million in
combined client assets.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed that Peragine and
Biondo were no longer with the company, while UBS was not
immediately available for comment.
Wells Fargo Advisors had said last week that it bolstered
its California sales force with nine new financial advisers who
managed a combined $1 billion in assets at UBS and Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)