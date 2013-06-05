LONDON, June 5 Investors in Britain and Ireland
have lost trust in company reports since the financial crisis
and place more value on external information like news and
social media reports, a study showed on Wednesday.
Almost two thirds of investors based in Britain and Ireland
surveyed by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
(ACCA) said they have become more sceptical about the
information companies provide since the crisis and felt managers
have too much discretion over financial numbers they publish.
The study coincides with a European Union proposal to change
company reporting rules as part of a drive to improve business
transparency. The rule change would require companies to report
twice-yearly instead of quarterly, which EU officials and
politicians say will encourage smarter reporting.
The 300 investors questioned by the ACCA were split over the
role of quarterly reports, with 46 percent in favour of
scrapping them. A similar figure said annual reports were of no
use.
"Accounting standard setters and regulators should be
worried about the high percentage of investors who see no use to
annual reports and the distrust of management discretion over
company figures," said Ewan Willars, ACCA director of policy.
Investors also need to play an active role in revamping
reporting rules, Willars added.
"They need to be clearer on what they want and help the
profession develop a financial reporting regime that gives
investors the assurances they desire," he said.
Investors ranging from pension funds to private banks,
including 150 firms with more than $500 million in assets under
management, participated in the study, which is part of a
four-stage project to determine what investors want from
corporate reporting.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Patrick Graham)