By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 21 Weakening business activity
worldwide is hitting U.S. companies where it hurts, with more of
them signaling disappointing results than at any time over the
past decade.
Many bellwether companies, including two Dow components,
have come out in recent days with profit warnings, and the
slowing in Europe has been cited as a major factor for those
outlooks.
For every company that has raised its second-quarter profit
outlook, 3.6 have warned, the worst ratio since the third
quarter of 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Firms including PepsiCo Inc, package shipper FedEx
Corp and tobacco company Philip Morris all
lowered earnings expectations in recent days, citing concerns
about Europe.
On Wednesday, Procter & Gamble Co cut its growth
forecasts for the second time in two months. The consumer
products giant also reduced its profit view as it deals with
slowing demand in Europe and China.
"It would be wise to be underweight multinationals with
inordinately large exposure to Europe," said Steven Neimeth, a
money manager at SunAmerica Asset Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"Stocks are reactively more negatively to these outlooks
because investors are fearing the worst this coming year," said
Neimeth, who helps oversee $9 billion.
While cautious outlooks can make it easier for companies to
top consensus estimates, corporate commentary has done little to
reassure investors.
Also on Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc gave a
weaker-than-expected quarterly profit outlook as it spends
sooner than expected to improve its e-commerce business. It also
said customers were buying a greater percentage of lower-margin
goods.
Last week, United Technologies Corp executives said
the downturn in Europe was worse than they had expected at the
start of the year and that they were "very concerned" about the
region's impact on its sales in Spain.
According to a recent survey by the Business Roundtable,
U.S. chief executives' view of the economy dimmed in the second
quarter, with fewer expecting to increase sales or add workers
than three months earlier.
Analysts expect earnings for the Standard & Poor's 500
to show a 6.3 percent rise in the second quarter, down
from the 9.2 percent increase forecast on April 1, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
When profit powerhouse Apple Inc is excluded,
growth edges down to 5.5 percent.
Much of this quarter's growth comes from the financial
sector because of Bank of America Corp, whose mortgage
settlement in the year-ago quarter caused a large loss.
Excluding that company, the anticipated profit rise for the S&P
500 at large drops to 1.1 percent.
Financial-sector earnings are seen up 13.6 percent in the
quarter. Excluding that group, analysts expect total S&P profits
to be down by 0.5 percent.
"There's not much second-quarter growth expected at all
because of the general economic slowdown and fears about
Europe," said Greg Harrison, corporate earnings research analyst
with Thomson Reuters in New York. "Companies are taking a more
cautious outlook now than they were even during the financial
crisis."
U.S. stocks had their worst day in three weeks on Thursday
on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide
threatened corporate profits.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter.
And after the market closed, Moody's Investors Service cut
the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks in an
expected move that was part of a broad review of major financial
institutions.
"All of the banks affected by today's actions have
significant exposure to the volatility and risk of outsized
losses inherent to capital markets activities," Moody's Global
Banking Managing Director Greg Bauer said in a statement.
Also on Thursday, trucking and logistics company Ryder
Systems Inc cut its quarterly earnings forecast, citing
lower demand for its commercial rental services.
Questions continue to swirl about Greece's prospects and
slowing expansion in China, adding to concerns about bond yields
in Spain.
