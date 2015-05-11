LONDON/FRANKFURT May 11 Investment bank Jefferies is leading a potential sale of German IT company Comparex, which could value the service provider at around 350 million euros ($390.29 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Comparex began as a joint venture between BASF and Siemens to market computer hardware and is now a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Informatik, Austria's largest IT provider.

Raiffeisen Informatik, Jefferies and Comparex all declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)