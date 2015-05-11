(Adds detail on company, background)

By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze

LONDON/FRANKFURT May 11 Investment bank Jefferies has been hired to lead the search for a buyer for German IT company Comparex, which could be worth about 350 million euros ($390 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Comparex began as a joint venture between BASF SE and Siemens AG to market computer hardware and is now a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Informatik, Austria's largest IT provider.

Raiffeisen Informatik, Jefferies and Comparex all declined to comment.

Comparex, based in Leipzig, eastern Germany, generated revenue of 1.51 billion euros in its 2013/14 financial year and employs more than 2,000 people in 31 countries, according to its website.

It provides services such as the management of software licenses and cloud-based services in partnership with companies including Microsoft Corp and IBM.

The business had core earnings (EBITDA) of around 35 million euros in its last fiscal year and could fetch up to 10 times that figure, one of the sources said, cautioning that a deal was not certain.

Raiffeisen Informatik is partly owned by regional Austrian lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien.

"We are constantly evaluating our strategic focus," a spokeswoman for the lender said. ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Holmes)