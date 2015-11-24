LONDON Nov 24 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, said it was positive for the year ahead after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in underlying revenue on the back of strong demand in the United States.

Compass, which says it serves around 4 billion meals a year, said on Tuesday revenue rose to 17.8 billion pounds for the year ended September 30. Operating profit rose 4.6 percent to 1.3 billion pounds. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jane Merriman)