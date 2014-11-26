(Corrects to show dividend rise of 10.5 pct, not 1.5 pct)

LONDON Nov 26 Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profits on strong demand in its North American and emerging markets divisions.

Compass, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, said pretax profits rose to 1.2 billion pounds for the year ended Sep. 30, up from 1.1 billion a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year dividend by 10.5 percent to 26.5 pence, returning 1 billion pounds of cash to its shareholders.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)