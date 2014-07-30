LONDON, July 30 Britain's Compass Group,
the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 4 percent rise in
third quarter underlying sales and said it was confident of
meeting full year forecasts.
Compass, whose clients include schools and hospitals to
tennis players at Wimbledon, said on Wednesday a 6.4 percent
sales rise in its core North American arm had led the in-line
performance.
Fast growing and emerging markets revenue grew 6.5 percent
while the decline in its Europe and Japan arm, where the firm
has cut costs and exited weak contracts, eased to 1.2 percent.
The group had posted organic sales growth of 4.2 percent for
the first half of its financial year. It said its operating
margin had risen by 10 basis points in the third quarter.
Compass, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, did
flag the impact of strengthening sterling against many of its
key currencies. It said if current spot rates were to continue
it would expect a negative hit of 7.3 percent, or 92 million
pounds ($156 million) on 2013 underlying operating profit.
The group is expected on average to post a full year pretax
profit of 1.16 billion pounds according to a Reuters poll of 19
analysts.
Earlier this month World No. 2 catering group Sodexo
cut its annual sales target due contract delays but
stuck to its profit target. ID:nL6N0PK0X9]
($1 = 0.5904 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)