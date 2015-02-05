LONDON Feb 5 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, maintained its full-year outlook after seeing a return to growth in Europe and Japan, but warned that lower oil prices may impact its oil extraction-related business.

The company, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, said underlying revenue increased in the first quarter ending December 31, reflecting modest pricing and some volume improvement.

Compass also said the strengthening of sterling against key currencies like the euro, yen and Australian dollar had a negative exchange rate impact on revenues and profit in the period of 40 million and 2 million respectively.