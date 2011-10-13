Oct 13 Canadian junior oil and gas company
Compass Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday it would explore
strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.
Compass, which is focused on the development and
exploitation of its light oil Viking resource lands in the
Dodsland-Kindersley area of west central Saskatchewan, said it
has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation of
the alternatives.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$1.20 on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)