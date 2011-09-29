(Adds details)

* Sees FY revenue growth of around 9 pct

* Underlying FY margin seen up 20 basis points

LONDON, Sept 29 Compass Group Plc , the world's biggest caterer, expects full-year revenues to be some 9 percent up on last year, helped by strong growth in emerging markets and North America.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, members of the armed forces and schoolchildren across the world, said new business wins and the impact of acquisitions and cost cutting would help boost its underlying operating profit margin by around 20 basis points for the year to October.

That excludes the hit to margin from the Japanese earthquake earlier this year. Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisitions, was up by over 4 percent in the fourth quarter, Compass said.

"Strong organic revenue growth has been driven by good levels of new business wins across the group and an improvement in the underlying rate of retention," the company said in a statement.

"The strong performance in the year is despite the impact of the tragic events in Japan, rising food costs and economic weakness in some of our markets."

The group, which also provides catering services at major sporting events and entertainment venues, said revenues grew by around 7 percent in North America, boosted by new contract wins in the business, industry, healthcare and leisure sectors.

Compass said revenues in the rest of the world, including emerging markets such as Brazil, China and India, grew 9 percent during the year.

The group, which serves around 4 billion meals each year in over 50 countries, said its sales in the UK and Ireland would be 1 percent down and described trading conditions across Europe as "challenging".

The average forecast for Compass's full year pretax profit stands at 1.01 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 29 analysts.

Shares in Compass, which have outperformed the FTSE 100 by over 5 percent since the start of the year, closed on Wednesday at 529.5 pence, valuing the business at around 10 billion pounds ($15.6 billion).

France's Sodexo , the world's No.2 caterer, said in July its overall sales growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by North America, the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)