By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Sept 29 Compass Group , the world's biggest caterer, said full-year sales should rise, with strong growth in emerging markets and North America likely to offset a sluggish performance in Europe.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, members of the armed forces and schoolchildren across the world, said on Thursday revenues for the year to October would rise 9 percent, also helped by new business wins, acquisitions and cost cutting.

"Strong organic revenue growth has been driven by good levels of new business wins across the group and an improvement in the underlying rate of retention," it said.

"The strong performance in the year is despite the impact of the tragic events in Japan (earthquake), rising food costs and economic weakness in some of our markets."

Compass, which also provides catering services at major sporting events and entertainment venues, said its underlying operating profit margin would likely grow around 20 basis points, excluding the hit to margins from the Japanese earthquake in March.

It said it was confident about its 2011/12 year.

"In terms of the new financial year, new business wins and the retention rate -- those factors under the group's control -- look encouraging. But we believe that the current financial turmoil will have an impact on like-for-like volumes and finance charges will also be higher than we had expected," Investec analyst Robert Morton said.

Compass shares, which have outperformed the FTSE 100 by 5 percent since the start of the year, were down 1.5 percent at 521.5 pence by 0900 GMT, valuing the business at around 10 billion pounds ($15.6 billion).

It said 2010/11 revenue grew around 7 percent in North America, boosted by new contract wins in the business, industry, healthcare and leisure sectors, while revenue in the rest of the world, including emerging markets such as Brazil, China and India, grew 9 percent.

The group, which serves around 4 billion meals each year in over 50 countries, said sales in Britain, Ireland and elsewhere in Europe would be flat, hit by tough economic conditions.

Compass's full-year pretax profit was forecast at 1.01 billion pounds in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisitions, rose 4 percent in its fourth quarter, Compass said.

French group Sodexo , the world's No.2 caterer, said in July overall sales growth slowed in its third quarter, held back by North America, Britain and Ireland. ($1 = 0.639 pound) (Editing by Matt Scuffham and Dan Lalor)