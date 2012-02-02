* Overall first-quarter revenue growth of more than 8 percent

* Says expectations for the full year positive, unchanged

* North America, emerging markets boost results

* Says Europe challenging, Japan improving (Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 2 Compass Group, the world's biggest caterer, said first-quarter sales rose more than 8 percent, as continued strength in North America and emerging markets offset weakness in Europe, putting it on track to achieve its full-year outlook.

"We have seen good levels of new business wins and the improved level of retention we achieved in the second half of last year has continued into the new financial year," the company said in a statement.

Compass provides meals for office workers, members of the armed forces and schoolchildren worldwide. It also provides catering services at major sporting events and entertainment venues such as the O2 Arena and Stamford Bridge in London.

North America and emerging markets had helped the company post a rise in full-year profit, helping offset tough economic conditions in Europe and the earthquake in Japan.

Compass said on Thursday volumes in Europe continued to be impacted, but added activity levels in Japan were gradually returning to normal.

Shares in Compass closed at 601 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at just under 11.5 billion pounds ($18.2 billion).

($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair)