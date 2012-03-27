(Corrects format in dateline)
* Says H1 operating margin to be same as last year
* H1 organic growth to rise by nearly 5 percent
LONDON, March 27 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, said challenging economic conditions in
Britain and parts of Europe would lead to slowing organic sales
growth in the first half compared with the same period the year
before.
The group, which provides meals for the likes of office
workers, soldiers and schoolchildren around the world, said on
Tuesday total revenue is expected to grow by around 8.5 percent
in the six months to end March with growth excluding
acquisitions rising by nearly 5 percent.
Compass, which serves around 4 billon meals each year
in over 50
countries, said its performance was being driven by good
performances in North America and emerging markets.
"As we look out to the second half, whilst the current
economic uncertainty is likely to continue to put pressure on
like-for-like volume in some regions, we remain positive about
the opportunities to grow the business and we are encouraged by
the pipeline of new business," the group said.
Compass, which also provides catering for major sporting
events such as Wimbledon and entertainment venues like London's
02 Arena, said the operating profit margin for the first half
was expected to be at the same level as the first half last
year.
In January, French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo
kept its 2011-12 goals for higher revenue and profit
despite tough conditions as emerging markets and the Rugby World
Cup lifted first-quarter sales.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)