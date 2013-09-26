LONDON, Sept 26 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, said it expected revenue growth of 4.5
percent for the full-year after a strong year of contract wins
in its core North American market.
The British firm, which operates in 50 countries and serves
4 billion meals a year, said on Thursday that excluding
acquisitions, organic revenue growth at constant currency is
expected to be just over 4 percent for the year to Sept 30.
The company added that it expected its full-year operating
margin to be over 7 percent for the first time, and 20 basis
points higher than last year, helped by cost savings.
Organic revenue growth is expected to be around 7.5 percent
in North America for the full-year, up 10 percent in its
fast-growing and emerging markets division and down 3 percent in
Europe and Japan where the firm has scaled back operations.