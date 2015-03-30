LONDON, March 30 Britain's Compass Group , the world's biggest catering firm, said it expected first half organic revenue growth of around 5.5 percent after seeing a return to growth in Europe and Japan and strong demand in its North American business.

The company said on Monday organic revenue growth in North America for the period ended March 31 was expected to be around 8 percent due to improvement in like-for-like revenues and unusually high retention rates.

Europe and Japan also returned to growth, with organic revenue growth expected to be around 0.5 percent, despite a mixed economic backdrop across the regions.

However, the firm cautioned that the economic environment in some of its emerging markets was uncertain and lower commodity prices were impacting its offshore and remote business. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by James Davey)