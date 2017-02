LONDON May 15 Compass Group PLC : * H1 profit before tax up 8.1 percent to 611 million STG * H1 revenue up 4.1 percent to 8.8 billion STG * Interim dividend per share 8.0 pence, up 11.1 percent * Organic revenue growth of 4.8 percent on a comparable working days basis * Future prospects remain encouraging; overall expectations for FY are