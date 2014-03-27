UPDATE 1-Russia's rising birth rate gives new life to healthcare providers
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
March 27 (Reuters) - * Compass H1 organic revenue growth expected to be just over 4 percent * Compass sees H1 operating profit margin growth of about 10 basis
points * Compass underlying trends in its three regions have been consistent
throughout the first two quarters * Compass sees negative currency impact of 5.9%, or £1,029 million, on
2013 full year reported revenues if current spot rates continue in H2 * Compass sees 6.2% impact, or £78 million, on 2013 full year
underlying profit if current spot rates continue * Expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged, notwithstanding the translation impact of ongoing movements in foreign currencies * For more news, please click here [CPG.L cpg.L]
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 30 Close Brothers 20
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's MD Medical Group said on Monday it plans to more than double investments this year to ramp up its network of clinics and hospitals after 2016 net profit jumped 29 percent.