UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 21 Compass Group PLC : * FY operating profit up 9 percent to 1.2 billion STG * Revenue up 8 percent to 16.9 billion STG * Full year dividend up 10 percent to 21.3 pence * New 400 million STG buyback announced for 2013 * Confidence in delivering against 2013 market expectations
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources