UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 30 Compass group plc - expected h1 organic revenue growth towards 5.5% and operating profit margin improvement Compass group plc - north first half organic revenue growth expected to be around 8% Compass group plc - expectations for full year remain positive Compass group plc - currency movements, compared to same six month period last year, are expected to have a positive translation impact on half year revenue and profit of £35 mln and £5 mln respectively Compass group plc - however economic environment in some of our emerging markets is uncertain, and lower commodity prices are impacting our offshore and remote business (London Equities Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.