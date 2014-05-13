Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, will announce it will pay up to 1 billion pounds as a special dividend to its shareholders, Sky News reported Tuesday.

The group, which employs more than 500,000 people to feed office workers, soldiers and school children in over 50 countries, will announce the special dividend on Wednesday along with its half-year results, the British news channel reported.

The special dividend will be in addition to a 500 million pounds share buyback announced the company last November.

Compass, whose shares closed at 975.94 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, refused to comment.

